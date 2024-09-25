Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will face Bolton Wanderers for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Arsenal enter the 2024/2025 season as one of the most exciting teams in English soccer, with aspirations to compete for silverware on all fronts. Among the competitions in their sights is the Carabao Cup, where they aim to continue their strong form and reinforce their status as contenders.

Bolton Wanderers, currently sitting 19th in League One, will embrace their role as underdogs when they face the Gunners. Despite the disparity in league standings and expectations, Bolton will look to deliver a surprise upset and give Arsenal more than they bargained for in this cup clash.

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 26)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 26)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 26)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Dion Charles of Bolton Wanderers – IMAGO / Focus Images

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 3

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports+

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport Action, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

UK: Sky Sports+

USA: Paramount+