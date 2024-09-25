Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will face off against Bolton Wanderers in what will be the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. The game will be available on traditional TV broadcasts and through various live streaming platforms, making it easy for supporters to follow all the action in your country.
[Watch Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers online in the US on Paramount+]
Arsenal enter the 2024/2025 season as one of the most exciting teams in English soccer, with aspirations to compete for silverware on all fronts. Among the competitions in their sights is the Carabao Cup, where they aim to continue their strong form and reinforce their status as contenders.
Bolton Wanderers, currently sitting 19th in League One, will embrace their role as underdogs when they face the Gunners. Despite the disparity in league standings and expectations, Bolton will look to deliver a surprise upset and give Arsenal more than they bargained for in this cup clash.
Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 26)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 26)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Dion Charles of Bolton Wanderers – IMAGO / Focus Images
Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 3
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports+
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport Action, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
UK: Sky Sports+
USA: Paramount+