Trending topics:
Carabao Cup

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Arsenal will face Bolton Wanderers for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard
© IMAGO / PA ImagesArsenal captain Martin Odegaard

By Leonardo Herrera

Arsenal will face off against Bolton Wanderers in what will be the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. The game will be available on traditional TV broadcasts and through various live streaming platforms, making it easy for supporters to follow all the action in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers online in the US on Paramount+]

Arsenal enter the 2024/2025 season as one of the most exciting teams in English soccer, with aspirations to compete for silverware on all fronts. Among the competitions in their sights is the Carabao Cup, where they aim to continue their strong form and reinforce their status as contenders.

Bolton Wanderers, currently sitting 19th in League One, will embrace their role as underdogs when they face the Gunners. Despite the disparity in league standings and expectations, Bolton will look to deliver a surprise upset and give Arsenal more than they bargained for in this cup clash.

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 26)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 26)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Dion Charles of Bolton Wanderers – IMAGO / Focus Images

Dion Charles of Bolton Wanderers – IMAGO / Focus Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 3
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports+
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport Action, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
UK: Sky Sports+
USA: Paramount+

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback
MLB

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo