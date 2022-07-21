A world-class match awaits soccer fans when Arsenal takes on Chelsea in a Florida Cup friendly. Find out how and where to enjoy free live streaming of this match in the United States.

The Florida Cup is offering high-caliber international friendly matches featuring top European soccer teams. On this occasion, Arsenal vs Chelsea is the match that you will be able to enjoy live and free in the United States through Fubo TV (7 day free trial).

Both the Gunners and the Blues are in full preparation stage for the 2022-2023 season, in which they will seek to improve the result they obtained in the previous cycle in which they fell short in their attempt to win the Premier League: they finished fifth and third respectively.

In their friendly games prior to their Florida Cup clash, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are undefeated: they have defeated Ipswich Town, Nurnberg, Everton and Orlando City with ease. Meanwhile, Tomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat America of Mexico but lost 2-1 to Charlotte FC. The most recent time they met, in the Premier League, the Gunners beat the Blues 4-2.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Date

The Florida Cup international friendly between Arsenal and Chelsea, both iconic Premier League teams, will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, a unique opportunity to catch them in the United States.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea:

If you are not in Florida and cannot attend the Camping World Stadium to enjoy Arsenal vs Chelsea live, you have the opportunity to tune in live and free from the United States with Fubo TV (7 day free trial). You can also watch the match on ESPN +.