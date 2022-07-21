The series of International friendly matches of the Florida Cup offers an exquisite dish for soccer lovers: Arsenal clashes with Chelsea on U.S. soil. Find more details about the match and the possible lineups of both teams.

Soccer fans in the United States and around the world are rubbing their hands together as a fantastic must-see match awaits: Arsenal takes on Chelseain a Florida Cup international friendly. In the following lines you will discover the probable line-ups.

Whether in the context of the Premier League, Champions League, or an international friendly match as is the case today, the Gunners exchanging shrapnel with the Blues are guaranteed to be a spectacle, as they are simply two of the best teams in England, with a hard-earned reputation in Europe.

The balance between Arsenal and Chelsea in their last five matches is as follows: three wins for the team led by Mikel Arteta and two victories for Thomas Tuchel's boys. It has been two years since a match between these contenders ended in a draw (January 21, 2020), which increases the possibility of enjoying a great show.

Arsenal's possible lineup

Mikel Arteta is tasked with restoring the Gunners' lost luster. Since the departure of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal have been lacking in style, titles and conquests. That is why for the 2022-2023 season they have made signings such as Matt Turner, goalkeeper coming from MLS, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus, who is looking for more minutes than he had at Manchester City.

So far this preseason, Arsenal has played four games, against Ipswich, Nurnberg, Everton and Orlando City. They have won all of them. However, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea represent their first big test of their true form.

Arsenal's likely lineup: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Ben White, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepé; Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea's possible lineup

After his resounding success in 2020-2021, when he gave Chelsea the second Champions League in their history, Thomas Tuchel was unable to replicate last season's triumph in the slightest. He only managed to win the FIFA Club World Cup. That is why the German coach sought to reinforce his lines to compete not only for the Premier League, but also for European glory.

Thus, a couple of very important signings have arrived so far. Elements of proven quality both locally and in the European elite. Winger and England national team player Raheem Sterling, from Manchester City, and the powerful Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who led the defense of SSC Napoli in Italy.

Chelsea's likely lineup: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Emerson; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz.