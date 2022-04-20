Arsenal and Manchester United clash at Emirates Stadium in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Arsenal and Manchester United will meet at Emirates Stadium (London) in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), and to watch it in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Gunners have improved their performance compared to last season. The team led by Mikel Arteta is fifth in the standings with 57 points, but a long way behind Manchester City, which is first with 77 points. Furthermore, Arsenal have a big chance to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League. In their last Premier League match, The Gunners beat Chelsea 4-2.

On the flip side, Manchester United are having an irregular campaign. The team managed by Ralf Rangnick has played 33 games of which it won 15, tied 9, and lost 9. In its last Premier League match, the Red Devils were defeated by Liverpool 4-0. After the game, Bruno Fernandes said: “It’s a bad result once again. Not much that I can say. Obviously, [we] apologize to the fans. It will never be enough but obviously, it is what we can do now. The fans] don’t deserve that we play in this way, they deserve much more from us”.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Date

Arsenal and Manchester United will face each other at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 23, in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The last time they played against each other was on December 2, 2021. In that opportunity, the Red Devils emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

The game to be played between Arsenal and Manchester United in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, and UNIVERSO. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning: DAZN.