Arsenal and Manchester United clash at Emirates Stadium in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Arsenal and Manchester United will meet at Emirates Stadium (London) on Saturday, April 23, in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), also on UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, and SiriusXM FC. If you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.

Arsenal have improved its performance compared to last season. The team managed by Mikel Arteta is fifth in the standings with 57 points and a win over Manchester United could secure them a place in the 2022-2023 Champions League. In its last Premier League match, The Gunners beat Chelsea 4-2.

On the flip side, The Reds Devils are going through an irregular season. The team led by Ralf Rangnick is in sixth place in the standings with 54 points and three points away from Champions League qualification. Manchester United won two of its last five games, and in its last game were defeated by Liverpool 4-0.

Arsenal´s probable lineups

Takehiro Tomiyasu returned to the training grounds earlier this week, but the right-back did not feature in the win over Chelsea and can only be considered for a place on the bench. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined for the long-term, Nketiah will begin as a starter in the match against Manchester United, as well as Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal probable starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah.

Manchester United’s probable lineups

Cristiano Ronaldo was understandably not involved in midweek after the tragic death of his newborn son, but the 37-year-old is now reportedly back in training and could feature at the Emirates. Scott McTominay's return from a foot problem is timely after Paul Pogba was taken off with a calf issue after only 10 minutes against Liverpool, joining Luke Shaw, Fred, and Edinson Cavani in the medical bay. Raphael Varane is likely to be available to play after recovering from a muscle injury.

Manchester United probable starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.