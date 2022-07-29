Arsenal and Sevilla will clash off on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in a 2022 Emirates Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Arsenal of England and Sevilla of Spain will come against each other in the 2022 Emirates Cup on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Interestingly, there is no favorite in head-to-head clashes, as both Arsenal of the Premier League and Sevilla of La Liga have managed one win apiece to this day, while two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on July 30, 2017, when the Spanish team got away with a plain 1-2 away win in the Emirates Cup 2017. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, this time to determine the new Emirates Cup winners.

Arsenal vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time

Australia: 9:30 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 12:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 2:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Russia: 2:30 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 1:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

Sudan: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

US: 7:30 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 1:30 PM

Arsenal vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN1

Spain: SFC TV

Mexico: TVC Deportes

Portugal: Canal 11