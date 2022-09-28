The Premier League is back with an exciting game in London between Arsenal and Tottenham. In this article you will find all the details regarding date, time and TV channel for this match.

The wait is over and after a long pause, the Premier League is back. For Matchday 9, Arsenal will face Tottenham in one of the most attractive games of the weekend, so here are the details about date, time and TV channel to follow this duel. In the US, you can tune in Sling TV to watch it.

Arsenal is living the dream right now in the Premier League. Finally, the Gunners have a solid squad that is leading the 2022-23 Premier League season and it seems like their best days are finally returning.

For Tottenham, things are not so bad. Before this match, they are thirds in the Premier League, so a possible win at Emirates Stadium would give them the first place, although Manchester City could also fight for it this weekend.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Date

Arsenal will receive Tottenham's visit this Saturday, October 1, at Emirates Stadium in London. This game is crucial for both squads as they are fighting for the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV channel in the US for Arsenal vs. Tottenham

This exciting 2022-23 Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham, to be played on Saturday, October 1, on Matchday 9 will broadcast in the United States on Sling TV.