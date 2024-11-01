NBA News: Luka Doncic's honest take on Dallas Mavericks’ loss to Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks suffered their second loss of the 2024-25 NBA season to the Houston Rockets, and Luka Doncic offered a candid assessment of what went wrong.

After reaching the NBA Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks were expected to start this campaign as title contenders. However, they now hold a modest 3-2 record in their first five games. Following Thursday’s defeat against the Houston Rockets, Luka Doncic provided an honest evaluation of the team’s performance.

“That’s on me,” the Slovenian star admitted in the post-game press conference, referencing a sluggish start, particularly in the first quarter, which ended 21-34. “I started pretty bad, so I’ll take the blame because I gotta do better than that. I know I can do it; I just have to focus and play my game,” he explained.

“If I knew, I probably wouldn’t have started this slow,” Luka explained, attributing his struggles to his current physical condition. “I didn’t have preseason, so I’m just trying to get back into my rhythm.”

Despite the setback, Doncic also struck an optimistic note: “In the fourth quarter, I felt a little bit like myself. That’s always a good thing. But obviously, we didn’t win; it wasn’t good enough. I’m just trying to play my game.” Seeing Doncic gradually return to his best form is encouraging news for coach Jason Kidd, who needs him to lead the Mavericks as he did last season.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Doncic is hard on himself

While it’s commendable that Luka Doncic is accepting responsibility as one of the team’s stars, his performance was far from disappointing. In fact, he led all scorers, topping not only his Mavericks teammates but also everyone on the court.

Doncic’s 29 points over 38 minutes kept Dallas within striking distance until the final moments, though their late-game push fell short against Houston. Kyrie Irving also posted strong numbers, contributing 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

What’s next for Dallas?

The Mavericks will have a couple of days to regroup before their next matchup. On Sunday, they’ll host the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center, followed by a game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, also at home.