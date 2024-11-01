LeBron James' son Bronny shares his thoughts after scoring first NBA points with the Lakers

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, scored his first points in the NBA and shared his thoughts on the significant achievement.

LeBron James‘ son, Bronny, had the opportunity to play in Cleveland, where he scored his first NBA points in the city where he grew up, making the moment even more special. Despite the Los Angeles Lakers‘ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bronny James is eager to prove he has the talent to stay on the team and become a league star.

After this personal milestone, Bronny James shared his thoughts: “It was insane,” Bronny said via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Much more than I anticipated for sure. But it’s all love. It was insane. It was a nice moment. The chants really got me. I was straight-faced, but I felt it and it felt really good, especially coming from here. Yeah, it was a special moment for me for sure.”

Bronny has dreamed of playing in the NBA since he was a child. Watching his father play at the highest level inspired him to follow in his footsteps. His league debut was a career highlight.

When asked how long he had imagined scoring his first basket in the professional league, Bronny replied, “Pretty much since I picked the ball up. I’ve been watching [my dad] for a minute playing in the league. Just dreaming of me being in those players’ steps, not only [LeBron’s] but players he used to play against and with. So yes, it was just a dream come true for me.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Ty Jerome #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A tribute to the James family by the Cavs

The Cavaliers honored LeBron James and Bronny with a video tribute during the game. The Cleveland crowd welcomed the James family with warmth and enthusiasm, demonstrating their affection for them.

Bronny: NBA or G League?

Bronny James’ debut has generated significant excitement in the NBA. Despite being a young player, he has shown the talent and dedication necessary to succeed in the league.

According to ClutchPoints’ Anthony Irwin, “The South Bay Lakers tip off their season Nov. 9, and sources confirm reports that Bronny will be there for that and spend the bulk of this season focusing on growing his game.”