Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Key teammate of Packers' Jordan Love issues tough warning to Lions ahead of divisional game

A Green Bay Packers teammate of Jordan Love sent a flammable advisory in the direction of the Detroit Lions prior to the Week 9 divisional matchup in the 2024 NFL season.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesJordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Green Bay Packers have an important divisional matchup when they take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s side are battling for first place in the NFC North, and while it has not yet been confirmed whether quarterback Jordan Love will start, one of the star’s teammates has had some choice words for his opponents.

While LaFleur has spoken well of his rival Jared Goff, the rest of the Packers‘ squad is not in a good mood when it comes to the Lions. There has been some debate about the Detroit franchise’s approach at the end of games when they have a big lead, such as trying to tackle touchdown-eligible passes.

Jordan Love’s teammate who sent a strong message to the Detroit Lions was none other than Xavier McKinney. “In my opinion, I think they’re trying to embarrass people and I think this organization and the players that we have here are not going to take that lightly. We know that’s what they’re going to come in here and try to do. I really don’t respect that,” McKinney warned in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Advertisement

It’s clear that games are often won in the details. In this case, the Packers safety noticed a type of strategy he did not approve of. The intensity of the quest for a fifth consecutive win against division rivals is palpable in the atmosphere.

Xavier McKinney of the Green Bay Packers

Xavier McKinney of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Xavier McKinney’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

McKinney is in his first season with the Packers and has already become an important player to go along with Love in the goal of going far in the league. In the current campaign, the former New York Giants safety has played all eight games as a starter, recording 36 combined tackles (26 solo).

NFL News: Packers HC Matt LaFleur sends strong opinion about Lions QB Jared Goff

see also

NFL News: Packers HC Matt LaFleur sends strong opinion about Lions QB Jared Goff

Jordan Love in doubt for game against Lions

The Packers’ starting quarterback remains day-to-day after leaving last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury. Love has been replaced by Malik Willis, who has already started two games in the current campaign and proved he can be a key player.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?
NFL

Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

NBA News: Luka Doncic's honest take on Dallas Mavericks’ loss to Houston Rockets
NBA

NBA News: Luka Doncic's honest take on Dallas Mavericks’ loss to Houston Rockets

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green responds to controversial statement from Celtics’ HC
NBA

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green responds to controversial statement from Celtics’ HC

LeBron James' son Bronny shares his thoughts after scoring first NBA points with the Lakers
NBA

LeBron James' son Bronny shares his thoughts after scoring first NBA points with the Lakers

Better Collective Logo