Arsenal will close out the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League group stage against Zurich at the Emirates Stadium. Here, you can check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Arsenal will face-off Zurich for the last matchday at the Emirates Stadium of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League group stage. The Gunners need a win to qualify directly for the Round of 32 stage, while the Swiss side will try to clinch a spot to the UEFA Conference League, if they win. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial).

Arsenal are currently one of the best performing teams in the current season, both in the Premier League and the Europa League. That's why the team managed by Mikel Arteta is currently leading both tournaments. However, this last matchup could set the Gunners for the Round of 32 stage, or to an elimination game against one of the Champions League third-place teams.

On the other side, despite Zurich was one of the top teams in Switzerland last season, their performance have been under the expectations for this season. So the team managed by Genesio Colatrella has to decide between the Swiss league and the European tournament, because they won't keep up with both as the season progresses.

Arsenal vs Zurich: Date

Arsenal and Zurich will play against each other on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Emirates Stadium. This match is scheduled for the last matchday of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League group stage. However, both teams seek a win to continue their European tournament's journey for this season.

Arsenal vs Zurich: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Arsenal vs Zurich in the US

Arsenal will host Zurich at the Emitares Stadium on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for the last matchda of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League group stage. It will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as Paramount+ (Free Trial) in the US. Other available options to watch this 2022-23 UEFA Europa League game are: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás