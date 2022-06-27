Atletico Paranaense face Libertad from Paraguay for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

In one of the most interesting series of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, Athletico Paranaense will host Libertad. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. If you live in the United States, you can watch it on FuboTV.

As in the series between Boca Juniors and Corinthians, these two teams were also rivals in the group stage, so there is an immediate history of clashes between the two teams. In Group B it was a victory for each of them, and they got it playing at home. The two finished that group with 10 points, although Libertad was first for having better goal difference.

The parity between the two was so great that not only were they equal in points and the first had to be defined by goal difference: they also both scored the same number of goals (8 in total), while Libertad received 6 and Paranaense, 7. Without a doubt, it will be the most even (and interesting) series of the entire round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Joaquim Américo Guimarães Stadium, Curitiba, Brazil

Live stream: FuboTV

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad: Storylines

In addition to the two aforementioned games played by players in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, these two teams met twice in the 2005 edition for a total of 4 games, in which there have never been any draws. Athletico Paranaense are the dominators of the statistics with 3 wins while Libertad only won once.

Those last two games were victories for the locals, the first of them in Paraguay was a 1-0 victory for Libertad with a goal by Cristian Riveros, while the second in Brazil was won by Athletico Paranaense 2-0 with goals by Tomas Cuello and Agustin Canobbio.

How to Watch or Stream Live Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 game between Athletico Paranaense and Libertad, to be played on Tuesday, June 28 at the Joaquim Américo Guimarães Stadium in Curitiba, will be broadcast on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Athletico Paranaense vs Libertad: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Athletico Paranaense the favorite with -120 odds, while Libertad have +375. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

Caliente Athletico Paranaense -120 Tie +250 Libertad +375

*Odds via Caliente