NBA News: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler opens up about his need for improvement

Jimmy Butler has faced early-season criticism for his performances. Now, in Mexico with the Miami Heat to face the Washington Wizards, the small forward offered a surprising insight into an area he’d like to improve—but it’s not what fans might expect.

The Miami Heat have had a mixed start to their 2024-25 NBA season, currently sitting at a modest 2-2 record. That balance will shift this Saturday when they face the Washington Wizards at Arena CDMX. While in Mexico, Jimmy Butler shared a lighthearted confession about his desire to improve.

“I’m just not as great as I want to be at it yet,” Butler admitted. Curiously, he wasn’t referring to his basketball abilities, but rather his soccer skills. When a Mexican journalist asked about his relationship with the sport, Jimmy revealed, “I do love football; it’s easily my favorite sport.”

Expanding on this topic, the small forward explained where his love for soccer originates. “I pay attention. One of my best friends is Mexican, so he’s always telling me how the Mexican football is the best… I’m not in disagreeance, I just… Brasil is pretty good too,” he joked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butler’s favorite soccer player

In a humorous exchange during the interview, one reporter noted, “In Mexico, we love basketball, but the main sport is soccer.” Butler, with a puzzled expression, interrupted, “What?!” Another journalist quickly clarified, “Football,” to which Butler responded “Thank you” with a smile, sparking laughter from the crowd.

Neymar Jr. and NBA player Jimmy Butler look on from the stands during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium on June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

The reporter then asked if Jimmy knew any Mexican soccer teams. “Not too many,” he replied, before adding, ”I know a couple of players. My favorite is Chicharito, though. He played for the Galaxy I think, didn’t he?.” Butler’s knowledge was on point: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez spent four seasons in MLS with the LA Galaxy, scoring 39 goals.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors eyeing Miami Heat superstar for potential trade

Butler’s focus on the court

While Butler enjoyed some light-hearted moments during the press conference, he and the Heat are in Mexico for a crucial game against the Washington Wizards. Following an unexpected loss to the New York Knicks at Kaseya Center, Miami is eager to raise their game and secure a victory to bolster their season aspirations.