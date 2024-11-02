Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have to face another big controversy with Ezekiel Elliott.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in a very complicated situation. After another loss against the San Francisco 49ers, they have a 3-4 record far away from being a Super Bowl contender.

Right now, the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are favorites to win the NFC East and, in the race for a Wild Card spot, the Cowboys are two games behind the No.7 spot.

One of the biggest problems for Dak Prescott has been the lack of a running game. Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn are the worst unit in the NFL.

What happened with Ezekiel Elliott and Cowboys?

Before the game against the Atlanta Falcons, another controversy emerged with the Dallas Cowboys. According to a shocking report from Todd Archer, Ezekiel Elliott is out for disciplinary reasons.

“Ezekiel Elliott will not be active vs Atlanta and will not make the trip with the Cowboys because of disciplinary reasons, according to a source. First time he is a healthy scratch in a non-season finale in his career. Elliott was originally slated to be active for the game. He did not accompany the team on the charter flight Saturday. Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, could not be reached for comment.”

