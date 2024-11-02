Where to watch Chivas vs Pumas UNAM live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas will face Pumas UNAM in a Matchday 15 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Chivas will face off against Pumas UNAM in a highly anticipated Matchday 15 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the U.S. won’t miss a second of the action, with the game available across multiple broadcast platforms. Here’s how to catch every thrilling moment as these teams battle it out.

This matchup is set to be a pivotal clash in the race for quarterfinal spots, as Pumas UNAM and Chivas Guadalajara—separated by just three points—go head-to-head in a bid for a top-six finish and direct qualification to the title fight.

Currently, Pumas hold the final qualifying spot with 24 points, while Chivas, sitting at 21 points, has the chance to pull even with a win. With both teams eager to secure their place in the top six, fans can expect an intense showdown with high stakes and a direct path to the quarterfinals on the line.

When will the Chivas vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Chivas take on Pumas UNAM for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 15 this Saturday, November 2. The action is set to kick off at 9:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Chivas and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.