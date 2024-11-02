NBA News: Nikola Jokic takes major responsibility for Nuggets' loss to the Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets fell again, this time to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their leader Nikola Jokic took major responsibility for his team’s loss.

The Denver Nuggets dropped a close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves , 119-116, in a game that looked within reach until the Wolves pulled off a 10-0 run in the final minutes to secure the win and Nikola Jokic took major responsibility for his team’s loss in their fifth game of the NBA regular season.

Jokic didn’t deliver at his usual high standard, though he was still one of the Nuggets’ top performers. He had a chance to tie the game with a last-second shot, but missed, and afterward, he took the loss on himself.

“We had 10 or 8 points in the last, I don’t know how many minutes,” Jokic admitted. “We didn’t execute, I missed basically all of my shots in the last two or three minutes. They scored easily, they had open looks. This defeat is on me. I need to do a better job in getting guys involved. I had the turnover, so it was a really bad stretch for me.”

The Nuggets struggled with consistency in Minnesota, and Jokic acknowledged the difference from previous games. “In Brooklyn, I was posting up guys. Today, I didn’t do a good job. I had a turnover, I missed two turnaround jumpers, so it was a bad sequence for me,” Jokic said.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the second quarter of game against the Brooklyn Nets. Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Jokic comments on Murray’s injury

Denver’s guard Jamal Murray entered the NBA’s concussion protocol after a tough collision with Julius Randle forced him out of the game. Despite Murray’s absence, Jokic knows the team must step up and find a way to improve without the Canadian star.

“He’s a really good player and it’s always good to have him, but we cannot think about that,” Jokic stated. “He was out the whole last quarter, even more, so we need to find a way.”

Chance to bounce back against the Jazz

The Nuggets have a prime opportunity to bounce back at home tonight as they host the Utah Jazz, who are still searching for their first win of the season with an 0-5 record.