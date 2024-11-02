Celtics' Jaylen Brown issues strong message to Williams after foul on Tatum in win over Hornets

The hard foul by Grant Williams of the Charlotte Hornets on Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics has generated controversy in the NBA, and Jaylen Brown has reacted to the incident

The Boston Celtics secured a resounding victory over the Charlotte Hornets, but the game was marked by an incident between former teammates Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams, prompting a reaction from Jaylen Brown.

Williams committed a flagrant foul on Tatum, leading to his ejection from the game. Although Williams claimed the foul was unintentional, reactions from Celtics players and coaches suggest otherwise.

Williams’ absence has created tension between the two teams. However, Tatum’s teammate, Jaylen Brown , expressed surprise and disappointment at Williams’ actions.

“Actions speak loud… It is what it is. We got the win, and we move on, but there’s no place in the game for that. I thought JT and Grant were friends. I guess not.” Brown said.

Celtics vs Hornets: An emerging rivalry

Despite the incident, the Celtics managed to stay focused and secure the victory over Hornets. Jayson Tatum and Brown led the team’s offense, demonstrating their quality as NBA stars.

What’s next for the Celtics in the NBA?

This incident could add another chapter to the growing rivalry between the Celtics and the Hornets. The two teams will meet again this Saturday, which could bring more tension on the court in this NBA matchup.