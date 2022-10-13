For a time João Félix was the next big thing, the talented Portuguese winger was slated to be in the company of some of the world’s top young talents, Haaland and Mbappé. That has not happened per say, while a great soccer player João Félix has yet to really break out.

This season in LaLiga the versatile attacking player is snake eyes when it comes to goals, 0 goals in 8 matches and 3 assists. João Félix’s playing time has slowly diminished and there are rumors of issues with coach Diego Simeone. Spanish radio station El Partidazo is reporting the rift between the two is at a point of no return and João Félix is looking to leave in January after the World Cup.

Offers have always been on the table for João Félix, who cost Atlético Madrid €126 million three years ago. Félix's results have been healthy at 21 goals in 90 matches for the club. Here are a few destinations rumored for João Félix.

Rumored landing spots for João Félix

If João Félix does indeed leave Atlético Madrid, it will most likely be at a loss for the club. Manchester United has been a rumored destination, but the player’s price tag may be out of reach for the Red Devils.

Then there was a report of Juventus who could be interested in a winger, although Juve has been linked with many wingers as of late, including USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

In three seasons at the club João Félix was a part of the squad that captured the LaLiga title in 2020/21.