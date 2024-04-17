The MLS announced new rules will be implemented this weekend, when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami return to action against Nashville SC.

In less than a year with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi may have already noticed how MLS differs from European leagues in terms of schedule, roster rules, and so on. But it looks like he’ll have to get used to even more changes.

That’s because Major League Soccer announced new rules will be implemented this weekend. The start of Matchday 9 on Saturday, April 20, will see the introduction of the Off-Field Treatment Rule, Timed Substitution Rule, and In-Stadium VAR Announcements.

These ideas were announced during preseason but couldn’t be introduced until now due to labor negotiations between the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) and the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PRSA).

Inter Miami will be one of the teams taking the field on Saturday, when they welcome Nashville SC to Chase Field at 7:30 PM (ET). Messi is expected to start, so just like the rest of his teammates, he’ll probably have to keep these new rules in mind.

What’s the MLS Off-Field Treatment Rule?

By the Off-Field Treatment Rule, if a player with a suspected injury doesn’t get up in 15 seconds, the referee will stop the game and let the medical team enter the field to assess the player. When the player is fine, he’ll have to leave the field and remain on the touchline for at least two minutes for further evaluation.

According to the league, this measure lets players with a suspected injury to be treated by doctors on the sidelines in a “less pressurized environment,” while also allowing the game to resume quickly.

Serious medical events including head injuries, goalkeeper injuries, and fouls resulting in yellow or red cards are exempted from this rule.

What does the Timed Substitution Rule means?

Another initiative aimed at reducing time wasting, the Time Substitution Rule states that a substituted player has to leave the field in 10 seconds or less. If not, the incoming player will have to wait 60 seconds until the next stoppage to enter the game. During this period and before the substitute comes on, the team in question will play down a player.

Injuries and goalkeeper substitutions are exempted from this rule, which according to MLS, has been extremely successful in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, with 99.7% of the more than 3,200 substitutions completed within 10 seconds.

In-Stadium VAR Announcements in MLS

Already implemented by FIFA in certain tournaments and also introduced by other leagues such as the Brasileirao, the MLS’ In-Stadium VAR Announcements initiative means VAR decisions will be explained and announced by the referee to the stadium and broadcast viewers.