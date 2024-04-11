Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard Yassine Cheuko was not patrolling the sidelines at Estadio BBVA during Inter Miami's loss to Monterrey.

Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami‘s starting lineup on Wednesday’s loss to Monterrey in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. But this time, Leo didn’t have his personal bodyguard watching on the sidelines.

A video shared by Mexican journalist Antonio Nelli on X (formerly Twitter) shows Yassine Cheuko being removed from the playing field by an inspector shortly before kick-off.

According to Santiago Fourcade, an Argentine journalist based in Monterrey, Messi had already been notified Cheuko wouldn’t be allowed on the touchline at Estadio BBVA.

The bodyguard had authorization to be in the dressing room and mixed zone press area, but had to take a back seat while his client was playing. It looks like he tried to be close to Messi anyway, but the security didn’t let that happen.

Why Cheuko was banned at Estadio BBVA

Cheuko was reportedly banned from the playing field at Estadio BBVA as a sanction for the post-match altercation between Messi and Monterrey coach Fernando Ortiz and assistant Nicolas Sanchez in the first leg, which apparently involved the bodyguard.

Both the Argentine star and Cheuko are understood to be warned about the bodyguard’s sanction days before the second leg, but the bodyguard was seen checking the perimeter of the field on Thursday, making sure Messi would be safe.

Rayados were also trying not to give Messi so many privileges as he got used to in Major League Soccer, which includes having his personal bodyguard right behind him every second at any stadium.

After all, this was a big game and Monterrey wanted to make the visitors feel uncomfortable. Though many Messi fans showed up, most of the Rayados supporters booed Messi and Inter Miami to remind them who was the home side.