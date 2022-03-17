Austin and Seattle Sounders will face each other for Week 4 of the 2022 MLS Regular season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States

Austin and Seattle Sounders will meet in the 2022 MLS Regular Season for Week 4. The hosts want to get back to winning ways, while the visitors are looking for their second triumph in a row. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free-trial).

The home side is currently third in the Western Conference table, with six points so far. They lost their first match in the tournament last week against Portland (1-0). However, they can recover to maintain their good place in the standings.

On the other hand, the Seattle Sounders didn’t have the best start of the season, with only one win and two losses so far. However, their last win came against the LA Galaxy and could boost their confidence for the next matches.

Austin vs Seattle Sounders: Date

Austin and Seattle Sounders will face each other on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at theQ2 Stadium. Their most recent match took place in July, with the Sounders winning 1-0 as visitors.

Austin vs Seattle Sounders: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Austin vs Seattle Sounders

The match between Austin and Seattle Sounders for Week 4 of 2022 MLS regular season to be played Sunday, March 20, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC.