Qatar 2022 is about to announce its penultimate member, when Peru faces Australia in a do-or-die deciding match for one of the last places in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Find out here when, where and how to enjoy this match in the United States.

The last representative of the Asian Federation had to settle with an intense match between Australia and United Arab Emirates, where the Oceania natives won the victory to earn the right to fight to play Qatar 2022, after failing to win one of the 4 direct places granted by FIFA to their confederation.

On the other hand, Peru broke a painful streak of 26 years without playing in a FIFA World Cup at Russia 2018, and does not want to lose that elite team inertia. Ricardo Gareca's boys reach this stage after clinging to fifth place in the Conmebol standings, one of the most ruthless Qualifiers in the world.

Australia vs Peru: Date

The decisive match between Australia and Peru will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, one of the venues that will host 7 games of the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches.

Australia vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

MT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Australia vs Peru

Drama, emotion and tension are what will be experienced in the match between Australia and Peru. A place at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is worth leaving everything on the pitch to win. Don't miss this match on Fubo TV. You can also tune in on FS1 and Universo.

How to watch Australia vs Peru anywhere

If you are not in the United States and do not want to miss this exciting match in which the Australians and Peruvians are playing for their pass to Qatar 2022, there is a solution that comes to your rescue: through Atlas VPN you can enjoy it.