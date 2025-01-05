Trending topics:
NFL News: Tyreek Hill sends strong message about his future with the Dolphins for next season

It seems the Miami Dolphins will have to face the decision Tyreek Hill indirectly communicated in a message that surprised everyone after the end of the franchise’s regular season.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

Tyreek Hill didn’t hold back after the Miami Dolphins’ 20-32 loss to the New York Jets, which marked the end of the regular season for the franchise. Following the game, the Dolphins’ wide receiver sent a strong message about his future heading into the 2024 NFL season.

According to Tyreek Hill’s statements, he doesn’t want to continue playing for the Miami Dolphins and is definitely looking to move on from the franchise, saying, “I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career.” Hill joined the team in 2022 and put up impressive numbers, earning multiple award nominations.

One key phrase from Hill’s statement was, “I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.” This could be an indirect message about the difficult season the Dolphins have faced, plagued by injuries and strategic issues.

Lester Cotton #66 of the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate with Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Lester Cotton #66 of the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate with Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins after Waddle’s receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

