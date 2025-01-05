NFL News: Tyreek Hill sends strong message about his future with the Dolphins for next season

Tyreek Hill didn’t hold back after the Miami Dolphins’ 20-32 loss to the New York Jets, which marked the end of the regular season for the franchise. Following the game, the Dolphins’ wide receiver sent a strong message about his future heading into the 2024 NFL season.

According to Tyreek Hill’s statements, he doesn’t want to continue playing for the Miami Dolphins and is definitely looking to move on from the franchise, saying, “I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career.” Hill joined the team in 2022 and put up impressive numbers, earning multiple award nominations.

One key phrase from Hill’s statement was, “I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.” This could be an indirect message about the difficult season the Dolphins have faced, plagued by injuries and strategic issues.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Lester Cotton #66 of the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate with Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins after Waddle’s receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

