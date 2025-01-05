Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys ended a disappointing 2024 season with a 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. This leaves the franchise very close to reaching three decades without winning a Super Bowl.

Now, the big decision for Jones is whether Mike McCarthy will continue as the team’s head coach. In recent weeks, several names have surfaced as potential replacements, including Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel and Deion Sanders.

Despite this, the controversial owner stated several times that McCarthy’s work had been good, considering the circumstances. It is important to remember that the Cowboys lost key players to injury at some point, including Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland or Trevon Diggs.

Will Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy?

After the game against the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones spoke to several reporters and faced the inevitable question. This was his response regarding Mike McCarthy and a possible contract extension.

“I don’t know that I am considering making a change. It’s really what I’m trying to say. Anything is possible. Mike is one of the best coaches that I think there is. He was made the coach here because I thought that and he has done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach. I always provide the roster for the coaches. If you don’t get there, then you always got some second-guessing. Yes, I second-guess myself all the time. We make a lot of decisions. Some of them don’t work out as good as others.”

