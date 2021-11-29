The Real Madrid and French national team star is reportedly set to miss out on the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'Or | Karim Benzema looks set to finish behind Lionel Messi who is reported to have won the award for the seventh time

Karim Benzema had an amazing 2021, the Real Madrid star posted amazing numbers during the calendar year, but it looks like it won’t be enough to take home the Ballon d'Or. The Ballon d'Or, which will be presented this evening, is given to the best soccer player in the world in said calendar year.

This year the award came down to Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski. Benzema who scored 30 goals and had nine assists in 2021 for Real Madrid, also featured for the French national team, but was also in the public eye for being found guilty in a blackmailing scandal of former national team teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Now according to Marca, Benzema will not take home the sports top individual prize as all signs and rumors have led everyone to believe that Lionel Messi will win the award this evening.

Messi to win seventh Ballon d'Or

Benzema did get an endorsement from former French star and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who stated: "Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or, simply because right now he is ahead of the rest," in an interview with Telefoot.

Lionel Messi, whose calendar year shows a return to great individual form, but rather meager results with Barcelona, his chances were heightened by winning the Copa America with Argentina in Brazil this past summer. Argentina also booked their spot in the 2022 World Cup with an excellent Messi on the pitch for their games.



