It's been a long wait, but the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony is just around the corner. Here, find out when it will take place, at what time, who are the nominees, the odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The event the entire soccer community has been waiting for is finally here. It's been a long time, but the Ballon d'Or awards are back for the 2021 edition, which will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+. The 2020 ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic, so the expectations are high this year.

If not, just look at all the leaks that went viral on social media lately. First, it was believed that Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich had the most votes, later it was Lionel Messi who was predicted to be the winner.

However, these were all just rumors for now. The truth will be known soon. Will the PSG star claim his seventh Golden Ball? Or will Cristiano Ronaldo receive it again? The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will bring us the answer to those questions, so find out here when it will take place and more information about it.

When is the 2021 Ballon d'Or?

World soccer has been waiting for this event for more than a year. The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021. All the speculation will end that day, when we finally get to know who receives the coveted prize.

2021 Ballon d'Or: Time by State in the US

The ceremony would start at 2:30 PM (ET) but it hasn't been confirmed yet. France Football is expected to announce in the next few hours the official time for the beginning of the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

ET: 2:30 PM*

CT: 1:30 PM*

MT: 12:30 PM*

PT: 11:30 AM*

*Time TBC.

Who are the 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees?

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

2021 Ballon d'Or: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already revealed their predictions for the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards. OddsChecker sees Lionel Messi as heavy favorite to bring home his seventh award, while Robert Lewandowski is right behind him.

Lionel Messi -300 Robert Lewandowski +125 Karim Benzema +2200 Mohamed Salah +2500 Jorginho +2800 Cristiano Ronaldo +5000 Kevin de Bruyne +5000 Ngolo Kante +5000 Bruno Fernandes +6500 Gianluigi Donnarumma +6500

TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Millions of fans will want to watch the eagerly awaited 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: French Football's YouTube channel.