With less than a month for the ceremony, Portuguese outlet RTP reports that Lionel Messi has been told by France Football that he will be the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony may not take place until November 29 but that wasn't enough to prevent leaked lists going viral on the Internet. First, a document that spread on social media had Robert Lewandowski as winner, but shortly after another leak had Lionel Messi atop.

The truth will be known in just a few weeks, but according to Portuguese outlet RTP, France Football have already let Messi know he will receive the award in the long-awaited event.

The PSG superstar comes from another great season in his career as he netted 30 times for Barcelona in La Liga and claimed an elusive first international trophy with Argentina in the 2021 Copa America.

Due to the pandemic outbreak, the Ballon d'Or ceremony didn't take place in 2020 as France Football considered the shortened season couldn't provide an accurate impression of who deserved to claim the prize.

Should the news prove to be correct, Messi would increase his world-record Ballon d'Ors to seven. Additionally, the Argentine ace won the last edition of this award as he took home the 2019 Golden Ball.

The battle for this year's award seemed to be a lot more contested than in previous editions, as Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich made a strong case to be considered. But it seems like Leo is getting the upper hand again.