The club has already locked up defender Ronald Araújo and youth product Pedri to a big contracts and huge release clauses of $1 billion, now the club wants to lock up their biggest prodigy.

For Barcelona and Xavi, it’s been about getting the house in order, after a rough start to last season the Catalan giants ended in up in second place in LaLiga and is back in the UEFA Champions League.

While in a financial bind for most the season the Barcelona heads have begun to balance the books and were able to make some significant signings during the winter transfer window such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

Gavi next Barcelona billion-dollar player?

According to ESPN, Barcelona is set to make a “financial effort” to keep Gavi on a long term deal, until 2027, and in the process raise his buyout clause to $1 billion. The club and Gavi’s agent, former Barcelona player Ivan de la Peña, will meet to finalize the deal soon.

Barcelona is looking to kill any possibility that they could lose their star prospect to Liverpool who have been showing a lot of interest in Gavi. At only 17, Gavi has already begun to leave his mark at Barcelona and has been called up to the Spanish national team.

Last season Gavi played in 34 games and scored 2 goals, while he played 4 games for Spain in 2022 scoring 1 goal, his first in international soccer against the Czech Republic.