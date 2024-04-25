An extraordinary coach joined the debate about who is the greatest player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to shine despite both entering the final stage of their careers. Currently, the Argentine star is the best player of the 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami and CR7 has been spectacular for Al Nassr.

Last year, Messi gave The Herons their first title in franchise history at the 2023 Leagues Cup and, although they were eliminated a few weeks ago from the Concacaf Champions Cup, Miami are right now first place in the Eastern Conference as big contenders for the title in the US.

On the other side of the world, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in Saudi Arabia, but, there will be no trophies for him as Al Nassr are out of the AFC Champions League and way behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

In a very surprising statement, a legendary coach decided to answer who is the greatest player between Messi and Ronaldo. His words have sparked a huge debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

Fabio Capello explains why Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Fabio Capello is one of the most recognized coaches of recent decades after his stints with teams such as AC Milan, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Juventus. Now, the Italian has joined the debate over who is the greatest of all time between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player. He won titles, he won the Ballon d’Or, but as I said before, he’s not as good as Messi has been. For me, if you talk to me about Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, I will say Messi. Ronaldo is a great scorer. He shoots and he does everything. He knows how to do everything, but he’s not a genius. Very simple.”