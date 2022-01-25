Following yet another setback early in his career, Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati has chosen not to have surgery for the hamstring injury he has recently suffered in the Copa del Rey loss against Athletic Club.

It looks like Barcelona can't catch a break. Not only they are struggling to get results this season - in which they've been knocked out of the Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Supercup - but will have Ansu Fati on the sidelines again.

Last week, the 19-year-old sensation raised concern at Camp Nou as he was forced off the domestic cup clash against Athletic Club after a knock. Hours later it was confirmed that he would be unavailable for the upcoming games.

Everyone at the club was immediately worried about Fati's availability for the remainder of the season, fearing that he would have to face yet another surgery. However, the Spain international has chosen not to go under the knife this time.

Ansu Fati chooses not to undergo surgery despite Barcelona's advice

"The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring. His recovery will dictate his return," Barcelona said in a statement.

According to Marca, Fati made a decision against the club's officials, who feel that it would be better for the teenager to undergo surgery to avoid future problems over the same injury.

Ansu Fati's ordeal began in November 2020 with a season-ending injury. The forward eventually suffered multiple setbacks in the recovery process and had to wait until September to make his debut this season.

However, it didn't take long for Ansu to be sidelined again as he missed two games in October through knee pain before a hamstring injury kept him out for two months. He returned to action in January against Real Madrid but a week later he was injured again. Only time will tell if he can put this nightmare behind him once and for all.