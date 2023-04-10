Lionel Messi is without any doubt one of, if not the greatest player to don the FC Barcelona uniform. However, he couldn’t leave the club the way a legend like him deserved to. But now there could be a chance to come full circle.

At 35 (he turns 36 in June), Messi has a big decision to make. With his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season, the Argentine star can sign with any other club as a free agent.

Since extension talks with PSG seem to have stalled, the rumors of a return to Barca have made a lot of headlines. While Messi’s intention remains uncertain, the Cules have made it clear they want him back.

Camp Nou chants for Messi again

For the third time this season, Barcelona fans have chanted Lionel Messi’s name at the Camp Nou. Just like it happened during the brutal Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid a few days ago, fans waited until the 10th minute to chant for their idol.

Barcelona would make complete sense as a destination for Messi, but they’d have to figure out how to make it work financially. Even so, fans are getting their hopes up and hope to see Messi return home.