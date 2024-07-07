LeBron James will get to play with his eldest son Bronny, but he's also happy about another addition the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason.

After months of speculation about his future, LeBron James is staying with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he’ll get the chance to play with his eldest son, Bronny, to form the first father-son duo in NBA history.

The King is obviously thrilled about this historic opportunity, but he’s also happy with the Lakers drafting Dalton Knecht. Speaking to the media after a practice with Team USA, James had nothing but praise for the rookie.

“Throughout the course of the college season Dalton [Knecht], besides Bronny [James], was my favorite player in college basketball,” James said, via ClutchPoints. “I’ve watched his game throughout the whole season. I just liked his ability to shoot the ball, his athleticism, his height, the demeanor that he’s plays with. I’ve always kind of felt like his game would translate to the NBA. I did not think he would fall to 17 at all, so I didn’t even think we would get the opportunity to get him. I’m glad he did, so looking forward to that.”

The Tennessee product wasn’t expected to end up with the Lakers, as he was predicted to be selected with a higher pick. So when he was still available after 16 rounds, the Lakers didn’t hesitate to land him.

Rob Pelinka, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers pose for a photo after a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 02, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

Knecht was the purple and gold’s first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, where Rob Pelinka later used the 55th selection to secure Bronny, setting up a dream scenario for LeBron in the final years of his career.

LeBron James warns NBA world not to jump into early conclusions

LeBron James also made sure to warn people not to judge the rookies based on their California Classic and Summer League performances, explaining there are other things that really matter for his son and those who enter the league.

“I just hope for [him to get] his feet wet in the NBA — the pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game,” James said about Bronny. “But what he does in the California Classic and Summer League, it doesn’t matter if he plays well and it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play well. I just want him to continue to grow. Practices, film sessions, his individual workouts.

“You can’t take anything stat-wise from the California Classic and Summer League and bring it once the season starts. The only thing that matters is him getting better and stacking days.”