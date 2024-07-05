Jerry Jones might be considering a shocking decision about the future of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is under a lot of pressure with the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades and many stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons aren’t happy with how things are going.

After losing to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, Jones decided that there will be no contract extensions for those three players. That’s why, Dak is leaning toward free agency in 2025 rather than negotiating a new deal.

Now, in a very shocking story in the NFL, a report has surfaced regarding the financial future of the Dallas Cowboys. It’s difficul to believe, but, the rumor is out there.

Will Jerry Jones sell the Dallas Cowboys?

According to FS1 host, Craig Carton, Jerry Jones is seriously considering to sell the Dallas Cowboys to a group of investor from Saudi Arabia. In recent years, that country is making a push to bring top events like the World Cup and sign stars like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think they are going to sell the team. I would not be surprised if we start hearing rumblings that Jerry Jones is going after hedge funds in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, trying to find the proper suitor to given him the largest check ever.”

However, many insiders and NFL analysts have already reacted on social media to that report claiming that there’s no evidence to support this theory at all. No way Jones sells the Cowboys.