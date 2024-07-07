According to Brazilian media outlet "Uol," defender Eder Militao missed both of his penalty attempts in the training session prior to Brazil's quarter-final match against Uruguay.

Brazil’s Copa America 2024 campaign came to a disappointing end as they were eliminated by Uruguay in a 4-2 penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. Eder Militao was one of the Brazilian players who missed his shot, along with Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The penalty shootout became a hot topic of controversy, especially regarding why Militao, who is not known for taking penalties, was chosen to take the first shot for Brazil.

In an article published on the “Uol” portal, journalist Eder Traskini revealed that during the training session before the match, the Real Madrid defender missed both of his penalty attempts. Despite this, he was still selected to take the first penalty in the crucial shootout.

What did Eder Militao say about his penalty kick decision

After the match, Militao spoke in the mixed zone and explained his decision to take the first penalty. He stated that the decision was made spontaneously and that he felt confident enough to assume the responsibility. He also credited Uruguay’s goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet, for the save.

Eder Militao of Brazil misses the team’s first penalty in the penalty shoot-out during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay. Ian Maule/Getty Images

“We decided at the moment. I volunteered to take the first one because I was confident,” said Militao. “That’s how penalties are. We practiced them, but there’s a goalkeeper on the other side, and unfortunately, we missed. Rochet did well. I don’t have much to say or criticize. The credit goes to him.”

Militao also reflected on the team’s future: “Now we have to move on. It’s going to be a tough few days, but it’s time to think and rest. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we need to focus on having a good season and continuing strong on the road to the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.”