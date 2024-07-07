Uruguay defeated Brazil 4-2 on penalty kicks in the quarter–finals of Copa America 2024 to advance to the semifinals, where they will play against Colombia on Wednesday, July 10 looking for a place in the coveted final. The truth is that Andreas Pereira had made comments before the match that annoyed Uruguay, and at the end of the game, Luis Suarez did not hold back in replying to him.

This matchup was one of the most anticipated of the tournament, partly due to the intense rivalry between the two teams. Adding to the tension were comments made by Fulham player Andreas Pereira days before the match, which irked the Uruguayan players.

The 28-year-old former Flamengo player remarked that Uruguayans wished they had a caliber of players like the Brazilians. “Our midfield is very good. They all play in the Premier League. If you compare name by name, it’s a team they would dream of having in Uruguay,” Pereira stated before the game.

What did Luis Suarez answer to Andreas Pereira comments

Luis Suarez, currently with Inter Miami, did not hold back when addressing Pereira’s comments. “To talk about Uruguay, sometimes you have to have a little more respect, know the history that Uruguay has. Before saying that there are players who want to be in the Brazilian national team, I’ll tell you that the one who said that comment was a substitute for Giorgian De Arrascaeta in Flamengo, the best player in Brazilian soccer,” Suarez stated.

Luis Suarez (L) and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (R) of Uruguay talk with Marcelo Bielsa coach of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Bolivia at Centenario Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who plays for Flamengo, also shared his thoughts on the situation. “I think that provocation is part of soccer, we are used to living in this environment.

“As I have already said, I know Andreas, he is a boy with a great heart, maybe he was unhappy in some words. I sincerely don’t think he did it for pleasure,” De Arrascaeta remarked.