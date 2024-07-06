Steve Kerr spoke for the first time about the departure of Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr built one of the greatest dynasties in recent years with the Golden State Warriors. A fantastic team led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

However, all good things come to an end and Klay decided it was time to move on. The famous Splash Brother will sign a three-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks to join an amazing roster featuring Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

During the last few weeks, Kerr had been adamant with the team’s front office to let Klay Thompson retire as a Warrior. When the exit rumors started about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as an option, and the sudden appearance of the Mavs, the legendary head coach tried to keep the star in The Bay.

Steve Kerr sends special message to Klay Thompson

Steve Kerr is currently preparing Team USA to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but, when he faced the press, it was inevitable to speak about Klay Thompson’s departure.

“I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years, 10 of which I was there for. What he did for the team, the organization, The Bay and for me personally. The relationship that we had, all the incredible success, but more importantly, just going through it all together.”

Kerr expressed his sadness because of the way things ended for Klay with the Golden State Warriors. “We are going to miss Klay. We wish him the best. These things rarely go like you want where everybody goes out together. We were hoping that could happen, but, it didn’t. We love Klay. We’ll miss him. Klay, if you’re watching, thank you for everything.”