Barcelona SC take on Wanderers at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Group Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona SC vs Wanderers: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Group Stage

Barcelona SC and Wanderers meet in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Group Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The home team is ready to crush the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Barcelona SC are ready to start another big tournament after a good performance in the 2021 Copa Libertadores where they, as underdogs, went far in the knockout stage of this tournament and that gave them access to the Copa Sudamericana.

Wanderers are inside the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana thanks to them surpassing the First Stage of the tournament by winning against another Uruguayan team, Cerro Largo 3-1 overall. Wanderers along with Barcelona SC are in Group A with two other members, Lanus from Argentina and Metropolitanos from Venezuela.

Barcelona SC vs Wanderers: Date

Barcelona SC and Wanderers play for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Group Stage on Thursday, April 7 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The home team is the favorite to win this game due to their current good form and how dominant the team is in the local league.

Barcelona SC vs Wanderers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona SC vs Wanderers at the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Group Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Group Stage, Barcelona SC and Wanderers at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on Thursday, April 7, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

