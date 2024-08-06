Barcelona and AC Milan are set to clash in a thrilling 2024 international friendly, promising fans an exhilarating showdown. Don’t miss a second of the action; here’s your comprehensive guide on how to catch the match live, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it in your country.
Barcelona’s strong performance in this summer’s friendlies rolls on, highlighted by a thrilling 2-1 victory over archrival Real Madrid. The Cules are keen to build on this momentum as they gear up for the new season, determined to surpass their efforts from the 2023/2024 campaign.
Next up is another formidable challenge against AC Milan, who also come off a 2-1 win over Real Madrid. The Italian side had a disappointing 2023/2024 season with limited success and are focused on turning things around for 2024/2025, using these friendlies to fine-tune their squad.
Barcelona vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 9:30 AM (August 7)
Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (August 7)
Canada: 7:30 PM
France: 1:30 AM (August 7)
Germany: 1:30 AM (August 7)
India: 5:00 AM (August 7)
Indonesia: 7:30 AM (August 7)
Ireland: 12:30 PM (August 7)
Italy: 1:30 AM (August 7)
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (August 7)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (August 7)
Nigeria: 12:30 AM (August 7)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (August 7)
South Africa: 1:30 AM (August 7)
Spain: 1:30 AM (August 7)
UAE: 3:30 AM (August 7)
UK: 12:30 AM (August 7)
USA: 7:30 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: Paramount+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action Africa
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa
Spain: Movistar+, 3Cat, TV3, Movistar Champions Tour 2, Let’s go
UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
USA: ESPN+ ESPN App