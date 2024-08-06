Barcelona will clash with AC Milan in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly, and fans can expect all the essential details, from match dates and kickoff times to streaming options tailored to their location.

Barcelona vs AC Milan: Where to watch and live stream 2024 friendly in your country

Barcelona and AC Milan are set to clash in a thrilling 2024 international friendly, promising fans an exhilarating showdown. Don’t miss a second of the action; here’s your comprehensive guide on how to catch the match live, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it in your country.

Barcelona’s strong performance in this summer’s friendlies rolls on, highlighted by a thrilling 2-1 victory over archrival Real Madrid. The Cules are keen to build on this momentum as they gear up for the new season, determined to surpass their efforts from the 2023/2024 campaign.

Next up is another formidable challenge against AC Milan, who also come off a 2-1 win over Real Madrid. The Italian side had a disappointing 2023/2024 season with limited success and are focused on turning things around for 2024/2025, using these friendlies to fine-tune their squad.

Barcelona vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 9:30 AM (August 7)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (August 7)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (August 7)

Germany: 1:30 AM (August 7)

India: 5:00 AM (August 7)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (August 7)

Ireland: 12:30 PM (August 7)

Italy: 1:30 AM (August 7)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (August 7)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (August 7)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (August 7)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (August 7)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (August 7)

Spain: 1:30 AM (August 7)

UAE: 3:30 AM (August 7)

UK: 12:30 AM (August 7)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Barcelona vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Australia: Paramount+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa

Spain: Movistar+, 3Cat, TV3, Movistar Champions Tour 2, Let’s go

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

USA: ESPN+ ESPN App