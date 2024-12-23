Oscar de La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez are definitely not good friends at all. Now, the American promoter has added more fuel to their controversial relationship by making a shocking prediction about the Mexican’s future.

In the 90s, boxing had several figures at the peak of their careers, placing the sport in a great spot. In America, Oscar De La Hoya was a rising star, known for his surprising victory against Julio Cesar Chavez.

While his career started on the right foot, he couldn’t defeat many top-tier boxers such as Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao. He retired in 2008 to become a boxing promoter, a role that Canelo Alvarez doesn’t have the best relationship with.

Oscar De La Hoya adds fuel to his broken relationship with Canelo Alvarez

A few years ago, Canelo Alvarez was approached by Oscar De La Hoya to be his promoter. The American took the Mexican to a very good spot, but then Canelo abruptly ended his relationship with Golden Boy Promotions.

According to Saul Alvarez, he felt he was being used by Oscar De La Hoya, and his paychecks were significantly less than De La Hoya’s earnings. This money dispute completely broke their relationship when in 2020 Canelo issued a lawsuit against GBP and DAZN.

Since then, both sides have had several confrontations. Most recently, Canelo faced Jaime Munguia back in May, who is represented by Golden Boy Promotions, and Oscar De La Hoya claimed that this was going to be the end of Alvarez’s career.

Canelo defeated Munguia by unanimous decision, with Alvarez sending his rival to the floor in the fourth round. Following this result, Oscar De La Hoya stepped in once again to claim that there is only one boxer left who could knock out Canelo: David Benavidez.

David Benavidez is reportedly interested to face Canelo Alvarez in 2025

“I think he knocks him out. Benavidez is a monster. He throws literally an average of above 50 to 55 punches a round. Canelo and Charlo, in the first round they threw one punch. Combined. I’m not talking to you as ‘oh I hate Canelo or oh I hate Benavidez,’ no I’m talking [as] a boxing expert. Those are the facts. That’s reality on paper. Now, what happens in the ring when the bell rings? If Canelo lands that one bomb that he always throws, the right hand, I mean it’s sayonara. It’s game over for Benavidez. But I think Benavidez, because he’s young, strong, very versatile and throws a lot of punches, he’s gonna cause problems for Canelo.” De La Hiya said to Fight Hub TV

Will there be a Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez match in 2025?

The future is uncertain for Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican has yet to decide who he will face in 2025, with several rumors suggesting that there will be a multi-fight agreement to face Terence Crawford.

However, many fans are expecting a bout against David Benavidez, who is currently 29-0 in his career with 24 knockouts. Nevertheless, it seems more likely that Canelo will face Crawford next year, making it more difficult to have an Alvarez vs. Benavidez fight in the future.

