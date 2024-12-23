NFL News: Kyle Shanahan confirms 49ers offense to be without veteran lineman for season’s final games

The San Francisco 49ers are nearing the end of the regular season, but the last four weeks have been riddled with setbacks. One of the toughest blows came recently when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that a key offensive tackle will miss the remainder of the season.
According to Shanahan, offensive lineman Trent Williams will be unavailable for the final two games of the 2024 regular season. Williams will not return for matchups against the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. This marks one of two significant losses to the 49ers’ offense heading into the season’s conclusion.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.