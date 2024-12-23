Trending topics:
NFL News: Kyle Shanahan confirms 49ers offense to be without veteran lineman for season’s final games

The bad news keeps piling up for the San Francisco 49ers as Kyle Shanahan revealed that a veteran offensive player will be sidelined for the team’s next two games.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers

By Richard Tovar

The San Francisco 49ers are nearing the end of the regular season, but the last four weeks have been riddled with setbacks. One of the toughest blows came recently when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that a key offensive tackle will miss the remainder of the season.

According to Shanahan, offensive lineman Trent Williams will be unavailable for the final two games of the 2024 regular season. Williams will not return for matchups against the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. This marks one of two significant losses to the 49ers’ offense heading into the season’s conclusion.

Developing story…

