NFL News: Brock Purdy loses key offensive lineman for upcoming games against Lions and Cardinals

Brock Purdy will face the San Francisco 49ers’ last two games of the season without a crucial member of the offensive line. A guard will be unavailable for the matchups against the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals due to an injury that will sideline him for several months.
According to recent reports, the 49ers’ player ruled out for the remainder of the regular season is Aaron Banks. He sustained an MCL injury during the Week 16 loss to the Dolphins. Banks started in 13 games this season before his injury.
Developing story…
