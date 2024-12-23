NFL News: Brock Purdy shares what Dan Marino told him during the 49ers-Dolphins game

The Miami Dolphins defeated the San Francisco 49ers 29-17, handing them their third loss in December. However, one of the most significant moments of the day wasn’t on the field. Brock Purdy had the opportunity to meet Dolphins legend Dan Marino and later revealed what the two exchanged during their brief conversation.

According to Purdy, Marino approached him after the game and shared a simple but meaningful message. “He just walked over and said, ‘I just wanted to meet you. Good luck and tell your dad I said hi.’” For Purdy, it was a moment to cherish. He described it humbly, saying, “Cool of him to do that.”

While Purdy didn’t elaborate on why Marino sent regards to his father, Shawn Purdy, it’s known that his dad played eight seasons in the minor leagues as a pitcher, including time with the 1998 Richmond Braves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…