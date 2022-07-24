Barcelona will play against Juventus this Tuesday, July 26, in club friendly game. Here, you can take a look at the possible lineups of both teams for this very interesting game.

Barcelona will face Juventus in what will be one of the most interesting international friendlies of this summer 2022, this Tuesday, July 26 at the Cotton Bowl, in Dallas, Texas. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting friendly game. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that come from having a fairly similar 2021/2022 season face each other. They are two great in their countries and in the European continent. On the one hand, Juventus were eliminated by Villarreal (the big surprise of the tournament) in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and in Serie A they were far from the title fight, although they managed to qualify for the UCL.

Barcelona started their bad season with the early elimination in the UCL, which forced them to play the Europa League, where they reached the quarterfinals. They were then eliminated in all local competitions and the La Liga at one point were out of qualification for all international cups. Clearly both teams must prepare in the best way to return to being the strong teams they usually are.

Barcelona Probable lineup

Xavi could put Kessie in place of Gavi, while Sergino Dest could be at right back, with Ronald Araujo moving inside. Raphinha, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati would continue as the starters, although Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be under consideration and perhaps one of them could replace one of the three forwards.

Barcelona possible starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Christensen, Araujo, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Pedri; Fati, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Juventus probable lineup

Coach Allegri would be thinking of a team similar to the one that played against Chivas Guadalajara, although with the inclusion of new players Paul Pogba and Bremer.

Juventus possible starting XI: Sczcesny; Cuadrado, Bremer, Bonucci, Sandro; Locatelli, Pogba, Zakaria; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Kean

