The UEFA Champions League is back and Barcelona will face Viktoria Plzen in its first match of the 2022-2023 season. Here are the probable lineups for this interesting matchup to be played at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The wait is over. The UEFA Champions League is back with its 2022-2023 season and this first week of activity presents a very attractive match between Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen, so here are the probable lineups for this match. If you are in the US, this game will broadcast through Paramount+ (free trial).

Barcelona arrives to this match as the clear favorite to begin the tournament with a victory. It is important for them to defeat the ones from Czech Republic at home because the games against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will be very difficult.

For Viktoria Plzen it is a completely different situation. The Czech team ended in what i seen as the 'Death Group' and it is unlikely to see them in the next round, but surprises have happened in this competition and they aspire to be another one.

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona's present is totally different from last year. They managed to sign huge stars thanks to some economic levers that introduced the necessary money to get the best players available.

Barcelona's probable lineup: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets; Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski.

Viktoria Plzen probable lineup

In the Czech league, Viktoria Plzen is having a great moment as they are currently second place with 16 points thanks to five wins and one tie. They could be annoying for Barcelona, but it won't be an easy task to defeat them on the road.

Viktoria Plzen's probable lineup: Jindrich Stanek; Milan Havel, Ludek Pernika, Lukas Hejda, Libor Holik; Lukas Kalvach, Ales Cermak, Jan Sykora; Jhon Mosquera, Adam Vlkanova and Fortune Akpan Bassey.