Bayern and Manchester City will meet up in Green Bay for a 2022 Club Friendly matchup. You can take a look at both teams' probable lineups for this preseason game right here.

Bayern and Manchester City will continue their US preseason tour in Green Bay at the Lambeau Field. The 2022-23 season starts in a few weeks, therefore this matchup could be an example to what they will show for these two teams. Check out both team's probable lineups down below.

Bayern started off with a overwhelmed win over DC United coached by Wayne Rooney. Although, this next matchup could be more challenging for Julen Nalgesmann's players. Therefore an starting lineup full of their best players won't be a surprise.

As for Manchester City, they also started good with a win over Club America. Although, they played with an alternate lineup. Therefore, Pep Guardiola could line up their best players as this game will have more challenges and difficulties than their last one.

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern are started off their U.S. preseason tour with a lineup made up with some of their most recent signed players. Therefore, the team managed by Julen Nagelsmann most likely won't change as they face a Champions League rival, despite this match being a friendly.

Bayern probale starting XI: Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, Alphonso Davies, Tanguy Nianzou, Gabriel Vidovic, Noussair Mazraoui and Thomas Muller.

Manchester City probable lineup

The team managed by Pep Guardiola played with an alternate lineup against Club America. Therefore, it is most likely Guardiola will line up their best players for this unique friendly matchup.

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo Hernandez, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland.