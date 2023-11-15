Belgium vs Serbia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Two European powerhouses, Belgium and Serbia, will clash at Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles in a 2023 International Friendly game that promises to be an exciting game. Fans can expect an entertaining and unpredictable game as two of Europe’s top teams bring some of the best players to the game like Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco and Dušan Tadić.

[Watch Belgium vs Serbia online free in the US on Fubo]

Belgium has a perfect record in 2023 with six wins, one draw and a game declared ‘abandoned’ against Sweden after a terrorist incident outside the stadium, that game ended 1-1.

Serbia won a recent game as part of the 2024 EURO qualifying round against Montenegro by 3-1. So far their record in 2023 is six victories of which two are international friendly wins against United States 2-1 and Jordan 3-2.

Belgium vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time

Belgium and Serbia play for the 2023 International Friendly on Wednesday, November 15 at Stade Roi Baudouin in Bruxelles. The game is expected to be a closely contested affair, with both teams possessing attacking quality and defensive prowess. Belgium’s attacking flair will be tested against Serbia’s resolute defense, while Serbia will need to find a way to penetrate Belgium’s well-organized backline led by Jan Vertonghen and Timothy Castagne.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 16

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 16

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 16

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 16

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 16

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 16

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Belgium vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: VTM

Brazil: Star+, SporTV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 9 Croatia

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Sportklub 9, Arena 1 Premium, RTS 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com