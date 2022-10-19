Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, but sometimes it could be difficult to square it up with traditions and values. That’s where Benchi FC appeared for the Jewish community, where boys and girls have a safe space to train and still follow the Shomer Shabbat rules intact.

For tons of the kids, playing soccer is the strongest dream they have, but also a way to create new friendships on a field. There are cases where it becomes difficult to follow a team’s schedule, as it is for the Jewish community. But Benchi FC comes as the best way for Shomer Shabbat’s kids to play this sport and also keep their values unbroken.

In Judaism, Shomer Shabbat is a person who observes the mitzvot (commandements), and starts at dusk on Friday and ends after Saturday’s sunset. As it is known, soccer usually is played on weekends (especially on Saturdays), so unfortunately Shabbat observers can’t get involved in this sport and also follow their religion.

The Benchimol family tried to find a way to join those two concepts in the best way possible. Benchi FC was born in 2020 for Jewish kids to play and also follow their religion. Now, the academy has tons of young players that enjoy the sport without damaging their values.

What is Benchi FC and how was it born?

Benchi FC is a Miami-based academy for Shomer Shabbat boys and girls who want to play soccer. Is the first and only school for Jewish kids that deserve to play the sport they love without having to compromise their Jewish values.

The Academy was born in November, 2020. Sholem Benchimol was the inspiration to create it. Unfortunately, a few months before he died in a car crash while he was riding a bicycle. His brothers, Daniel and Menajem, tried to keep his memory alive by creating the soccer school, Sholem’s favorite sport and what he practiced from a young age.

“Sholem’s dream was to become the first-ever professional Jewish player who could also follow Shomer Shabbat’s rules,” said Daniel Benchimol in an interview for Bolavip. “He tried to play with the Kippah and of course it was difficult, so he used one with clips inside so it didn’t fall while he was running.

“After this situation, my brother and I joined to see what we could do in Sholem’s memory. That’s where the Academy idea appeared. One in which the kids could play and also follow Shomer Shabbat’s rules. Jewish colleges do not have a well-structured sports program, they focus more on studies, so that’s where Benchi FC takes place to help those kids that want to play soccer.”

Benchi FC stands for Sholem’s nickname.

How does Benchi FC Academy work?

As said before, the Benchimol Family tried to join soccer with Shomer Shabbat’s rules, so that means not playing Saturdays. Of course it has been difficult for them to enter tournaments in Miami as they are mostly played on these days, but they are trying their best to find a way to do it.

“Nowadays we have the opportunity to decide if we don’t want to play on Saturdays,” said Daniel Benchimol. “Of course there is a lot of money involved in soccer to play on this day, but we’re trying to change that idea a little bit. We can’t guarantee anything, but maybe in the future the clubs could respect Shomer Shabbat’s rules and not play those days.”

According to Daniel, they are not looking to build an empire through this Academy. Benchi FC adapts to the needs of those who are trying to make their kids play. “Of course it has a cost, but we talk to the families and see what they are able to pay and adapt to their budget. This was born as a way to help the Jewish community and we will try to stay like that,” told Daniel Benchimol.

Benchi FC’s growth after two years, an example that dreams do come true

“There were tons of doubts in the beginning," revealed Daniel. “We didn’t know if anyone would show up, but on the first kday there were a lot of kids and we were surprised. They were very excited to play and become part of the team.”

Daniel says that it has not been an easy task, but he has seen the growth and is excited for what comes next. Nowadays, they even have a sponsor, MiaCucina, that helps them to pay some of the expenses that the Academy has such as payments for the staff or for the field they use.

The Benchimol family is looking forward to building a better place for the kids, but it would be impossible without the sponsors. It is such a great cause that lots of businesses have made an approach to see what they can give to them in order to keep this Academy alive and bring more kids to play and enjoy the sport they love.

Also, they were recognized by Inter Miami and David Beckham, the team's owner, thanks to the great work they are doing. When Sholem died, the former Manchester United's player even sent a letter to Jose and Devora, his parents, where he gave his condolences to them and their family.

How to register a kid for Benchi FC Academy?

To register a kid for Benchi FC, you can click right here. There are discounts for more kids registered up to a total of four. also, there is a one-time registration fee ($40). The field where they train is on SDG Soccer Complex. Address: 16601 NE 15th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162.