Benfica vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Portuguese Super Cup Liga in your country

Benfica and Porto will face each other this Wednesday, August 9 in what will be the 2023 Portuguese Super Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Gradually, the beginning of the season is drawing closer, and the teams are gearing up for what will undoubtedly be a demanding 2023/2024 season. But before the main European leagues kick off, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy clashes between the League and Cup champions. Such is the case with the upcoming match between these two teams.

On one hand, Benfica are heavily investing in this season, building upon the core of the team from last season and integrating new players, notably Angel Di Maria. Porto are also aiming to build upon their performance in the 2022/2023 season and what better way to start the season than with a victory against their archrivals and the acquisition of a new title.

Benfica vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (August 10)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (August 10)

Belgium: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 9:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 10:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (August 10)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (August 10)

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (August 10)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 9:45 PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 10)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (August 10)

Poland: 9:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 9:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (August 10)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: Star+, RTPi, ESPN2

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, ESPN Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: RTP Africa, RTP Play, RTP 1

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: RTPi