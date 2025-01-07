The tenure of Brian Daboll as head coach for the New York Giants has not been stellar. Now, the club has announced its final decision regarding his future in the Big Apple.

In 2022, the Giants hired Brian Daboll as their new head coach. The NFC East club sought a change in leadership, prompting them to sign the former Bills offensive coordinator to guide the team.

While his debut season showed promise with a 9-7 record, the past two years have been disappointing. Following these underwhelming campaigns, the Giants have made their final decision regarding Daboll’s future.

Giants officially announce their decision on Brian Daboll’s future

The New York Giants have struggled to be a competitive team in recent years. Despite having a decent roster, the NFC East club has failed to meet the expectations set by the front office.

When Brian Daboll was hired in 2022, fans were hopeful after a promising debut season. However, that initial excitement has waned following his recent performance as head coach.

Over the past two seasons, the Giants have posted a disappointing 9-25 record. This poor performance has led many fans to call for a change in leadership, but the Giants appear committed to continuity.

John Mara, the owner of the Giants, has announced that both Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen will remain with the club for the 2025 season. Mara believes that continuity is key to achieving long-term success and hopes to see positive results in the coming seasons.

Brian Daboll, head coach for the New York Giants

“Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement,” Mara wrote. “Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, [co-owner] Steve [Tisch] and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire.”

What is Brian Daboll’s salary with the New York Giants?

Although Mara has confirmed Brian Daboll will stay on as head coach for the 2025 season, it may serve as his final opportunity to prove his worth to the team.

According to Pro Football Network, the Giants are paying Brian Daboll $5 million per season. He ranks as the fourth-lowest-paid head coach in the NFL, making the upcoming season crucial for him to secure his job beyond 2025.

