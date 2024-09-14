Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Benfica vs Santa Clara: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Benfica will receive Santa Clara in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Arthur Cabral of SL Benfica
© IMAGO / Maciej RogowskiArthur Cabral of SL Benfica

By Leonardo Herrera

Benfica will take on Santa Clara in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with full coverage available on TV or live streaming options to follow the game from anywhere in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Santa Clara live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Benfica’s start to the tournament has fallen short of expectations. While many anticipated a fierce battle for the top spot alongside Porto and Sporting CP, that has yet to materialize. Sporting’s victory on Matchday 5 put them at a perfect 15 points from 15, leaving Benfica behind with just 7 points from four matches. The 1-1 draw against Moreirense was a setback in their quest to climb the standings, and they’ll need to respond quickly to stay in the race for the title.

Up next for Benfica is a crucial clash against Santa Clara, who are riding high after a victory over AVS. With 9 points, Santa Clara aren’t far from the leaders and knows that a win against Benfica could not only dent their opponent’s aspirations but also pull them closer to the top of the table. For both teams, this match could have significant implications as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Benfica vs Santa Clara: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:20 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Gabriel Batista of CD Santa Clara – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gabriel Batista of CD Santa Clara – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Benfica vs Santa Clara: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports MAX 4, Benfica TV INT.
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Portugal: Benfica TV
UK: Benfica TV INT.
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Who is singing the Mexican anthem?
Boxing

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Who is singing the Mexican anthem?

Stephen Curry's teammate on the Golden State Warriors delivers a harsh comment about Kirk Cousins Falcons'
NFL

Stephen Curry's teammate on the Golden State Warriors delivers a harsh comment about Kirk Cousins Falcons'

NBA Rumors: Lakers to sign former Toronto Raptors player as new teammate for LeBron James
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers to sign former Toronto Raptors player as new teammate for LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers honest message on why coaching isn’t in his future after retirement
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers honest message on why coaching isn’t in his future after retirement

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo