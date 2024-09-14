Benfica vs Santa Clara: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Benfica will receive Santa Clara in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Benfica will take on Santa Clara in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with full coverage available on TV or live streaming options to follow the game from anywhere in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Santa Clara live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Benfica’s start to the tournament has fallen short of expectations. While many anticipated a fierce battle for the top spot alongside Porto and Sporting CP, that has yet to materialize. Sporting’s victory on Matchday 5 put them at a perfect 15 points from 15, leaving Benfica behind with just 7 points from four matches. The 1-1 draw against Moreirense was a setback in their quest to climb the standings, and they’ll need to respond quickly to stay in the race for the title.

Up next for Benfica is a crucial clash against Santa Clara, who are riding high after a victory over AVS. With 9 points, Santa Clara aren’t far from the leaders and knows that a win against Benfica could not only dent their opponent’s aspirations but also pull them closer to the top of the table. For both teams, this match could have significant implications as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benfica vs Santa Clara: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:20 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Gabriel Batista of CD Santa Clara – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Benfica vs Santa Clara: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports MAX 4, Benfica TV INT.

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Benfica TV

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol